Congress Stages ‘Matka Phod’ Protest Against Nagpur Municipal Corporation

Nagpur: Due to the alleged negligence of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), citizens have been facing numerous issues. In protest against the administration’s inaction, the city Congress staged a demonstration in front of the NMC office on Tuesday. Protesters expressed their dissent by breaking earthen pots placed inside the office premises and raised slogans against the municipal administration.

The agitation was led by MLA Vikas Thakre, addressing various pressing issues concerning the city. The Congress alleged that for nearly four years, the NMC has been under administrative rule, causing inconvenience to ordinary citizens in availing essential services. They accused the administration of delaying basic facilities and failing to provide relief in house tax and water tax rates. The protesters also demanded a reduction in water bills.

Gold Rate Tuesday 04 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,100 /- Gold 22 KT 80,100/- Silver / Kg 95,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Despite the implementation of the 24×7 water supply scheme in Nagpur, many areas continue to suffer from inadequate water supply. With the onset of summer, drinking water shortages have been reported in several localities. Additionally, many areas are plagued by broken sewage pipelines and pothole-ridden roads, further aggravating the residents’ hardships. Congress leaders accused the municipal administration of ignoring these civic issues.

During the protest, Congress representatives submitted a memorandum to Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajay Charankar, highlighting the citizens’ grievances and urging prompt action.