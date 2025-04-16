Congress Organizes ‘Sadbhavana Peace March’ in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur:In the aftermath of the violence that erupted in the city on March 17, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee organized a ‘Sadbhavana Shanti Yatra’ (Peace March) on Wednesday to promote harmony and peace in society. The march was led by State Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal and began with the garlanding of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Gandhi Gate.

The rally proceeded from Gandhi Gate to Rajwada Palace, with notable participation from Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, Legislature Party Leader Vijay Wadettiwar, MPs, MLAs from Vidarbha, and a large number of party workers. Throughout the march, participants sang Mahatma Gandhi’s favorite bhajan, Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, spreading a message of non-violence and unity.

Significantly, the peace march passed through areas worst affected by the March 17 violence, including Hansapuri, Shriram Galli, and Mahal, where widespread vandalism and arson had taken place. Following the incident, police arrested 110 individuals, and six, including the prime accused Faheem Khan, were booked under the National Security Act.

Addressing the gathering, Harshavardhan Sapkal accused the BJP and RSS of spreading hatred and unrest in society. “While they divide, Congress stands for love, peace, and unity. Through this Sadbhavana Yatra, we are delivering a strong message of communal harmony,” he said.

