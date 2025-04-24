Congress Nagar House Burgled; ₹3.92 Lakh Valuables Stolen

Advertisement



Nagpur: A house burglary was reported in Congress Nagar under the jurisdiction of Dhantoli Police Station, where unidentified thieves made away with gold and silver ornaments worth approximately ₹3.92 lakh. The theft occurred on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, between 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM at Plot No. 203, Shivrachna Apartment.

According to the police complaint filed by 35-year-old Anandkumar Alicanda Ral, he had locked his house and gone to work when the burglars forcibly broke open the main door lock and latch. They then entered the premises and looted ornaments that were stored in an iron almirah in the bedroom.

Following the complaint, Dhantoli Police registered a case under Sections 305 and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons. An investigation is currently underway to trace the culprits and recover the stolen valuables.

