Congress Legislature Party meeting today

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party is scheduled to be held in the presence of All India Congress Committees (AICC) observer Kamal Nath amid the deepening political crisis in Maharashtra.
Kamal Nath arrived at the residence of CLP leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat.43 MLAs will be present at the meeting, Maharashtra Congress sources claimed on Wednesday.
Congress deputed its senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as an All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer in the state.
Kamal Nath reached Mumbai late at night and today he will hold an important meeting with the MLAs of the Maharashtra Congress.
