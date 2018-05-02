Congress leaders Tharoor, Adhir test Covid positive

Congress’s member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, and West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have tested positive for Covid-19.

‘After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day and a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I am Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a ‘positive’ frame of mind, with rest, steam and plenty of fluids. My sister and 85 year old mother are in the same boat,’ Tharoor tweeted.

Chowdhuy posted on Twitter: ‘I have been tested Covid positive, requesting all who came in contact with me for last 7 days must comply with Covid protocols. I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform, I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away Covid from your lives.’



