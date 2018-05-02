Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Apr 21st, 2021
    Congress leaders Tharoor, Adhir test Covid positive

    Congress’s member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, and West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have tested positive for Covid-19.

    ‘After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day and a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I am Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a ‘positive’ frame of mind, with rest, steam and plenty of fluids. My sister and 85 year old mother are in the same boat,’ Tharoor tweeted.

    Chowdhuy posted on Twitter: ‘I have been tested Covid positive, requesting all who came in contact with me for last 7 days must comply with Covid protocols. I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform, I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away Covid from your lives.’


