Congress leaders stage ‘cycle morcha’ in Nagpur over price hike of essential commodities

Nagpur: Congress leaders and workers on Thursday took out a cycle morcha in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city to protest against the hike in prices of fuel and essential commodities. Congress workers led by the party’s state unit chief Nana Patole and Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar staged demonstrations at Sanvidhan square in Nagpur.

Addressing the media during the agitation, Patole said this was a state-wide protest against the injustice meted out by the Central government by rising the prices of fuel and essential commodities. The Congress will raise this issue at various placed across Maharashtra till July 17, he said. As of July 7, fuel prices have crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in at least 16 states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, among others.