Congress is not affected by Sharad Pawar-Adani meeting, Nana Patole

Nagpur: The recent meeting between prominent INDIA alliance leader Sharad Pawar and industrialist Gautam Adani have triggered political speculations, revealing varying reactions within the political landscape. While Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the INDIA alliance and the Congress party, has been critical of Adani, Sharad Pawar, a senior leader of the same alliance, met with the industrialist in Ahmedabad.

In contrast to Rahul Gandhi’s stance, Sharad Pawar, a senior leader of the INDIA alliance, met with Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad. This meeting has added an intriguing dimension to the political landscape, especially considering that Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) recently split from the alliance. This marks the second meeting between Pawar and Adani.

Nana Patole, President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), commented on the Pawar-Adani meeting at a press conference in Nagpur.

Commenting on the Pawar-Adani meeting, the MPCC President Nana Patole called the development as insignificant as far as the Congress party is concerned. “Congress party has nothing to do with who meets whom. Who Sharad Pawar meets is his personal question. This is not an important question for us. Congress is not unhappy with this visit. Congress has done the work of building the country on the basis of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution. The BJP is now doing the work of selling whatever the Congress has earned,” Patole remarked at a press conference held in Nagpur on Monday.

Former Union Minister Vilas Muttemwar and other office-bearers of Congress were present.

The meeting between Sharad Pawar and Gautam Adani has led to speculation within political circles. Some analysts suggest that Pawar’s engagement with Adani could be seen as an attempt to garner support from influential business figures for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Such speculation has been fuelled by the recent split in the NCP. This meeting has added a unique political dimension to the ongoing political dynamics.

