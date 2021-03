Nagpur: Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Vilas Muttemwar got his Covid-19 vaccine shot at Arjena Hospital here on Thursday.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started second phase of its mass immunisation programme for citizens aged above 60, or those above 45 with any 20 specified comorbidities.

In Nagpur, the Covid vaccination at private hospitals has already begun