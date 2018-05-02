Congress candidate Dr Raut performs puja before filing papers

Nagpur: Congress candidate for Nagpur North seat Dr Nitin Raut performed puja-archana at his home before filing his nomination papers for State Assembly elections to be held on October 21. Today (October 4) is last day for filing nomination papers.

Dharmagurus performed religious rituals and blessed Dr Nitin and wished him success in the poll fray. His wife, son Kunal and party workers Krishna Kumar Pandey, Sanjay Dubey, Bandopant Tembhurne, Vedprakash Arya, Philips Joseph, Varsha Somkuwar, Rakesh Nikose, Khushal Hedau and others were present on the occasion.