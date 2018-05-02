Cong promises free vaccination in Puducherry

Free COVID-19 vaccination for all; scrapping of NEET and the new education policy; Rs 1,000 as assistance for homemakers; re-opening of mills; and enhanced pension for martyrs’ kin are some of the promises made by the Congress party in its poll manifesto.

The manifesto was released in Puducherry on Sunday by former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily.

The manifesto promised free vaccination against COVID-19 the expenses of which would be borne by the government.

A homemaker in every family would get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000, the manifesto said.

Steps would be taken to scrap NEET mode for medical admission, and the new education policy, the manifesto said.

A university of agriculture would be set up in Karaikal and a varsity of law in Puducherry, the manifesto said.

It promised waiver of loans taken by beneficiaries through the Backward Class Corporation and Puducherry Adi Dravidar Development Corporation.

Civic elections would be conducted immediately, it said.

A quota of 25 per cent for the students of Puducherry in each of the courses available in the Puducherry University, it said.

Fifty per cent quota would be introduced for students in private medical colleges who were selected through CENTAC, it said.

