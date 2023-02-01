Cong connects Budget verdict with PM’s yoga

The Congress party tweets this image as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget presentation ends in Parliament. Congress@INCIndia, “Budget khatam hua. Claim Reality.”

The central government today made the much-awaited mega announcement on increasing the earnings level up to which no income tax is payable: 7 lakh a year from the 2023-24 financial year. It was Rs 5 lakh so far.

Under a new five-slab structure, those making even a rupee above it will have to pay tax — though they will get exemptions already available, such as life insurance premium and long-term mutual funds.

This budget is the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term. It also holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

