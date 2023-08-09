Cong calls meet of its MPs ahead of Parl session

The Congress party has called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party’s parliamentary office at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Day 1 of the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government saw the Congress and Union Ministers locking horns over the situation in Manipur which has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May.

Advertisement

Congress has accused the government of creating a great divide in Manipur.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who initiated the debate on Tuesday said the Opposition was compelled to move the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vow of silence” on Manipur.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement