Cong begins process for organisational polls

The process for organisational elections has started in the Congress party as the central election authority met on Tuesday and finalised the initial program of the process.

The meeting was held at the All India Conress Committee headquarters under the chairmanship of Madhusudan Mistry.

According to sources, if everything goes as per schedule, Congress will have a newly-elected president by early 2021.

This comes after a letter was written by 23 leaders in the party to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in August demanding organisational elections from top to the bottom and visible leadership on the ground.

In the meeting, it was decided to start the process and to wind it up by November.

After that, the committee will inform Sonia Gandhi that the party is prepared for the internal elections, following which the Congress Working Committee meeting will be called for giving a go-ahead.

Interestingly, the demand of the dissenters has been accepted to hold elections for the members of Congress Working Committee — the supreme body of the party, but it will need to get a green signal from the CWC.

According to Congress party’s Constitution, out of 24 members of CWC, 11 members must be elected and the rest 12 can be nominated by the party president.

It's a challenging task for the group as it has to combine the list of AICC members from across the country, and if everything goes as per schedule, the party will have a newly-elected president by January 2021, the source added.






