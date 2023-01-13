Conference on Rethinking Transcendental Approach/es to Science, Technology and the Humanities inagurated

Nagpur : Three-Day International Conference on Rethinking Transcendental Approach/es to Science, Technology and the Humanities kicks off.

“A man should aspire to become a part of a larger humanity. A hedonistic treadmill the human is seamlessly running can lead to the catastrophic destruction of nature, consequently, human life on earth. Underdeveloped countries like Uganda have the intrinsic traits of living harmoniously among interfaith communities by adopting the approach of human concern. Transcendentalism is none other than the mindful awakening about your earthly needs in consonance with being mindful of your neighbour’s needs” asserted the keynote speaker Dr Maria Hrickova, Professor of politics in California, The United States.

She was speaking at the three-day-long international conferences on Day International Conference on Rethinking Transcendental Approach/es to Science, Technology and the Humanities organized by PGTD of English, RTMNU, Nagpur. She substantiated her talk with her pragmatic-based research conducted in Uganda.

Former vice-chancellor Dr Kane expounded that there have been striking resemblances and similarities between language and numbers. If the memory of numbers and language is deleted from the human minds, the entire life came to standstill and everything would be chaotic, and turmoil. Due to the lack of these fundamental elements, scientific research could not be advanced further. He also told that his tenure as vice chancellor was prideful and momentous.

The convenor of the Conference Dr Dharamdas Shende explained the theme of the conference with a cogent talk asserting that “While man is haunted by the devil, he is also haunted by god, so he is bogged down in the mire of wants and needs. Most human beings are concerned with metaphysical life oblivious to the bounty of nature scattered throughout every walk of human life. Unless there is a human concern, science tends to be a curse in the 21st century. Science is intrinsically neutral. The approach of humans should transcend his self, and connect with the larger part of humanity to maintain peace, harmony and tolerance on the planet.

A guest speaker Dr Nancy Neiman, Senior faculty, department of English and American studies, Constantine the Philosopher University, Slovakia, in her talk illustrated by connecting dots in the works of American literary works of Walt Whitman, Robert Frost and Lady. Dr Nancy emphasised the glimpses of transcendentalism in their works and how humanity had been affected by the approaches of transcendentalism. During the Inaugural session, the noted veteran Marathi Dalit poet Yeshwant Manohar and Prof. Siddhartha Vinayaka Kane were felicitated. On the sidelines of the conference, two books named Binaries and Balance: My Critical Autobiography Penned by Prof Dharamdas Shende and English Grammar and Communication written by Prof Dr Palwekar were released.

Dean of Science & Technology Dr Maheshwari in his concluding speech informed how Nagpur University with the slew measures is upgrading the syllabus of all faculties in consonance with the New Education Policy, and in the upcoming days, there would be a paradigm shift in the teaching-learning process.

Dr Baljit Mudliyar conducted the proceeding of the conference. Associate Dean of Humanities and the organising secretary of the conference Dr Shyam Koreti lauded the untiring efforts of Dr Shende to make the conference a grand success. He proposed the vote of thanks. The conference is being attended by faculty members, research scholars and delegates across India and the world.

