Concerns Mount as Nanded Civil Hospital Records 24 Deaths in 24 Hours, Including 12 Children

NANDED: The Nanded civil hospital in Maharashtra reported 24 deaths, including 12 children, in 24 hours on Monday, sparking concerns over the medical care availability at the facility.

State medical education minister Hasan Mushrif confirmed the deaths, detailing that of the 12 children who died, six had been admitted for more than two days ago and the remaining six within 24 hours of death.

Advertisement

“Seven deaths were of the critical patients. Two patients died due to snake bite and poisoning,” her said, adding that there is adequate staff at the hospital and the seniors would be visiting the hospital. He has ordered a probe. In a similar incident, 18 deaths were reported at the Thane government-run hospital in August this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement