Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Feb 25th, 2020

    Con man dupes businessman of Rs 22.50 lakh in Mankapur

    Nagpur: A con man lured a businessman with a lucrative contract with a pharmaceutical company and deceived him to the tune of Rs 22.50 lakh in Mankapur police jurisdiction. The accused trickster also threatened to kill the businessman when demanded his money back.

    A resident of Flat No. 106, Royal Heights Apartment, Sumit Nagar, Zingabai Takli, Dinesh Sahdevrao Sahare (42), in his complaint told police that he runs a business and owns a shop at Royal Heights Apartment. In July 2019, the accused Mahendra Magan Bhalerao (45), resident of Ward No. 3, near Samaj Bhavan, Gumthala, Kamptee, met Dinesh at his shop. The accused told Dinesh that he knows many high government officials and lured Dinesh with a Rs 2 crore contract of Barak Pharmaceutical Company Pvt Ltd.

    The accused further told Dinesh to deposit 10% of amount in accordance with the terms and conditions of tender. Trapping Dinesh with the lucrative contract, the accused Mahendra Bhalerao took Rs 22.50 lakh from him from time to time but no contract was provided to Dinesh. Furthermore, the accused Bhalerao threatened to kill Dinesh when demanded his money back.

    Mankapur Assistant PSI Vijay Naik, acting on Dinesh Sahare’s complaint, booked the accused Mahendra Bhalerao under Sections 420, 507 of the IPC and started investigation. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    Con man dupes businessman of Rs 22.50 lakh in Mankapur
    Con man dupes businessman of Rs 22.50 lakh in Mankapur
    Two men stab friend over old rivalry in Bajaj Nagar
    Two men stab friend over old rivalry in Bajaj Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    सीएए, एनआरसी, एनपीए हा व्हायरस आहे तो थांबवा
    सीएए, एनआरसी, एनपीए हा व्हायरस आहे तो थांबवा
    सातबारा फेरफार ऑनलाईन प्रक्रिया ग्रामीण तहसील कार्यालयाशी संलग्नित – ठाकरे
    सातबारा फेरफार ऑनलाईन प्रक्रिया ग्रामीण तहसील कार्यालयाशी संलग्नित – ठाकरे
    Hindi News
    Video: अपराधी संतोष आंबेकर का बंगला किया जमीनदोस्त
    Video: अपराधी संतोष आंबेकर का बंगला किया जमीनदोस्त
    रिजल्ट बेहतर करने इस बार 10वी की परीक्षा में बदलेगा मार्किंग पैटर्न
    रिजल्ट बेहतर करने इस बार 10वी की परीक्षा में बदलेगा मार्किंग पैटर्न
    Trending News
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Featured News
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Trending In Nagpur
    No five-day work week for hospitals, police, other essential services
    No five-day work week for hospitals, police, other essential services
    Con man dupes businessman of Rs 22.50 lakh in Mankapur
    Con man dupes businessman of Rs 22.50 lakh in Mankapur
    Video: NMC bulldozes Ambekar’s illegal bungalow in Itwari
    Video: NMC bulldozes Ambekar’s illegal bungalow in Itwari
    रिजल्ट बेहतर करने इस बार 10वी की परीक्षा में बदलेगा मार्किंग पैटर्न
    रिजल्ट बेहतर करने इस बार 10वी की परीक्षा में बदलेगा मार्किंग पैटर्न
    खटारा को दरकिनार कर खरीदेंगे CNG बसें
    खटारा को दरकिनार कर खरीदेंगे CNG बसें
    पियाजियो नागपुर बाजार के लिये सीएनजी प्रोडक्‍ट्स के साथ है पूरी तरह तैयार
    पियाजियो नागपुर बाजार के लिये सीएनजी प्रोडक्‍ट्स के साथ है पूरी तरह तैयार
    सातबारा फेरफार ऑनलाईन प्रक्रिया ग्रामीण तहसील कार्यालयाशी संलग्नित – ठाकरे
    सातबारा फेरफार ऑनलाईन प्रक्रिया ग्रामीण तहसील कार्यालयाशी संलग्नित – ठाकरे
    दसवी के छात्रो के लिए समुपदेशन
    दसवी के छात्रो के लिए समुपदेशन
    डीपीसीला ४०० कोटी रूपये मिळणार : पालकमंत्री नितीन राऊत
    डीपीसीला ४०० कोटी रूपये मिळणार : पालकमंत्री नितीन राऊत
    नागपुरात अनावश्यक फीदरवाढी विरोधात बाईक रॅली
    नागपुरात अनावश्यक फीदरवाढी विरोधात बाईक रॅली
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145