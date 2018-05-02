Con man dupes businessman of Rs 22.50 lakh in Mankapur

Nagpur: A con man lured a businessman with a lucrative contract with a pharmaceutical company and deceived him to the tune of Rs 22.50 lakh in Mankapur police jurisdiction. The accused trickster also threatened to kill the businessman when demanded his money back.

A resident of Flat No. 106, Royal Heights Apartment, Sumit Nagar, Zingabai Takli, Dinesh Sahdevrao Sahare (42), in his complaint told police that he runs a business and owns a shop at Royal Heights Apartment. In July 2019, the accused Mahendra Magan Bhalerao (45), resident of Ward No. 3, near Samaj Bhavan, Gumthala, Kamptee, met Dinesh at his shop. The accused told Dinesh that he knows many high government officials and lured Dinesh with a Rs 2 crore contract of Barak Pharmaceutical Company Pvt Ltd.

The accused further told Dinesh to deposit 10% of amount in accordance with the terms and conditions of tender. Trapping Dinesh with the lucrative contract, the accused Mahendra Bhalerao took Rs 22.50 lakh from him from time to time but no contract was provided to Dinesh. Furthermore, the accused Bhalerao threatened to kill Dinesh when demanded his money back.

Mankapur Assistant PSI Vijay Naik, acting on Dinesh Sahare’s complaint, booked the accused Mahendra Bhalerao under Sections 420, 507 of the IPC and started investigation. No arrest has been made in the case so far.