Con couple goes on cheating spree, swindles Rs 28 lakh in tours, travels business

Nagpur: A con husband-wife duo, operating tour and travel business, indulged in cheating and forgery spree and swindled lakhs of rupees. The accused couple duped a travel agent and other people to the tune of Rs over 28 lakh by fraudulent means. The accused have been booked by Bajaj Nagar police but not arrested so far.

As per details, the complainant Swapnil Anil Khade (31), resident of Plot No. 15, Balaji Nagar, Manewada Road, runs a firm named Locomote Holidays. Through his firm, Swapnil operates tours and travels. He also books air tickets for customers. The accused couple – Ramesh Sarvari Rajam and Gauri Ramesh Rajam — both residents of Flat No. 201, Madhav Villa, Plot No. 22/23, Narendra Nagar, also operate tour and travel business. The couple has a firm named Travels Express at 47, RPTS Road, near Sai Mansions, Ajni Square.

The complainant Swapnil Khade was also dealing with the accused couple since 2018. In July 2019, one Hariom Mittal gave Rs 3.57 lakh to the accused for a package tour. But despite taking money, the accused husband-wife duo did not conduct the tour. In September, the complainant Swapnil booked tickets for 26 people for Goa Tour through the accused and deposited Rs 2.67 lakh in their account. But the con couple, handed over bogus air tickets to the 26 people following which Swapnil had to return money to these 26 people. Furthermore, Swapnil had planned Singapore tour for 11 persons through another accused named Anil Kunte (Manager, Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd, Pune). But the accused couple mortgaged the passports of 11 persons with the accused Anil Kunte and aslo took Rs 22.28 lakh from Swapnil. With this cheating spree, the accused husband-wife duo swindled collective amount of over Rs 28 lakh.

Bajaj Nagar PSI Fulzele, based on complaint lodged by Swapnil Khade, booked the accused couple under Sections 420, 34 of the IPC and launched a probe into the matter. No arrest has been made so far in this connection.