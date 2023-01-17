Comparing casino games online vs offline

Humans have always had the urge to test their understanding of probability and the desire to compete with one another. So, it’s no surprise that there’s evidence of betting on games of chance dating back several thousand years to ancient civilisations such as the Mesopotamians who have rudimentary dice as early as three thousand years BCE.

Groups of people all over the world have wagered against one another, playing traditional games that have been passed down from generation to generation and spread all over the world. The first casino was opened in Venice in 1638, and although it was called a gaming house, it offered pretty much the same services that a modern casino provides for its guests.

The variety and choice of casino games have been refined over the years, with technology and trends combining to create a range of games that those first casino-goers would find impossibly futuristic. There are some games that have stood the test of time to become firm casino favourites, including:

Advertisement

Blackjack

Roulette

Poker

Baccarat

Craps

Slots

Keno

Bingo

When computer gaming was in its infancy, games involving numbers and maths were among the easiest to translate into digital form. Computers could do an excellent job of replicating a roulette wheel or slot machine, and video bingo was popular even when bingo halls were in their heyday.

The growth of online casinos

For those that love gaming, the technological revolution offered an opportunity to access all the traditional casino favourites from the comfort of their own homes. While casinos have a unique appeal, the ability to play from home whenever you want certainly makes those games much more accessible. Now online casinos are popular over the world, with casino providers operating in India, UK and Ireland, USA and Canada and many other locations.

Some of the things that bear comparison between online and land-based casinos include:

Variety of games

While the biggest casinos have a wide selection of games, smaller locations will offer a relatively limited number of games determined by the physical space available. Online casinos, on the other hand, can offer as many different games as they choose with many offering hundreds of versions of games such as slots.

Social experience

Land-based casinos provide the opportunity to socialise with friends whilst playing, and there is something appealing about meeting an opponent face to face over the poker table. However, the social side of online gaming is also one of its great strengths, with online communities forming all over the world so that gamers can share their experiences, play together, and enjoy live-streamed games that are as close to an in-person experience as possible.

Casino offers and deals

One of the things that appeal to casino-goers the most about visiting a land-based gaming room is the special treatment. Players are often treated to free drinks and meals to encourage them to carry on playing and high rollers can sometimes get free hotel rooms and tickets to the hottest entertainment.

While online casinos may not be able to give players physical freebies, many keep their players happy with promotions that include free games, additional bonuses, jackpots, deposit matching, referral bonuses, and other special offers. Players can maximise their chances of winning, test out a new game, or just play their favourite game more often using these discounts and offers.

Game when it suits you

Although casinos are known for their long opening hours and the warm welcome offered to players that want to spend their nights at the tables, it’s not always practical to play around other commitments. Anyone that works unusual hours, has caring commitments, or is tied to a specific location can play online casino games whenever and from wherever is convenient.

Find the games that work for you

For all but the most seasoned gamers, the atmosphere in a casino can be a little intimidating. While other players can be a great source of encouragement, often the presence of others can increase the pressure to play in a certain way or get carried away with a particular game.

Playing online means that you have the time and ability to consider your next move more thoroughly, and even research the best thing to do if need be. Many games even publish the information you need to fully understand the odds of the options available to them to make it even easier to make an informed decision.

Games designed with players in mind

Since the advent of the internet, the online gaming industry has grown exponentially, with studios investing more to design and develop games that will appeal to a wide variety of players. The result is that there are plenty of games featuring the most popular television shows, film characters, sporting heroes, and anything else that captures the imaginations of potential players.

The increase in the number of people playing online has created a market for high-quality games that incorporate the latest technological innovations. The high standards of the gaming community have seen a multi-billion-dollar market emerge over the course of a relatively short time, fuelling the appetite for better and more engaging games.

While both real-life casinos and their online counterparts have their place in gamers’ hearts, the ease and convenience of an online casino are among the things that work most strongly in their favour. By offering an authentic and enjoyable gaming experience to players logging on from all over the world, online casinos have completely changed the face of casino gaming.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement