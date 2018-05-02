Commissioner Tukaram Munde transferred from Nagpur

Nagpur: IAS Tukaram Munde has been transferred to Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Mumbai. IAS Radhakrushna B, has now appointed as new Nagpur Municipal Commissioner. Radhakrishnan B. has been transfer to Commissioner Nagpur Muncipal Corporation.

Known for his strict style of operating, Munde had shared differences with many political leaders including the Mayor Sandip Joshi. While citizens seen standing his coroner, political parties would often unite against him seeking his transfer. Corporators cutting across political parties had also threatened to bring a no confidence motion against Munde in the past.