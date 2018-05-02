Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Aug 26th, 2020

    Commissioner Tukaram Munde transferred from Nagpur

    Nagpur: IAS Tukaram Munde has been transferred to Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Mumbai. IAS Radhakrushna B, has now appointed as new Nagpur Municipal Commissioner. Radhakrishnan B. has been transfer to Commissioner Nagpur Muncipal Corporation.

    Known for his strict style of operating, Munde had shared differences with many political leaders including the Mayor Sandip Joshi. While citizens seen standing his coroner, political parties would often unite against him seeking his transfer. Corporators cutting across political parties had also threatened to bring a no confidence motion against Munde in the past.

    Trending In Nagpur
    अंततः तानाशाह से मुक्त हुआ नागपुर –मोटवानी
    अंततः तानाशाह से मुक्त हुआ नागपुर –मोटवानी
    1,270: New highest single-day spike in Covid cases in Nagpur
    1,270: New highest single-day spike in Covid cases in Nagpur
    आयुक्तांना पुढील वाटचालीकरिता शुभेच्छा : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    आयुक्तांना पुढील वाटचालीकरिता शुभेच्छा : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Commissioner Tukaram Munde transferred from Nagpur
    Commissioner Tukaram Munde transferred from Nagpur
    आरएसएस प्रमुख भागवत से नहीं मिल सके ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
    आरएसएस प्रमुख भागवत से नहीं मिल सके ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
    नागपुर महानगर पालिका आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंडे का तबादला, राधाकृष्णन आयुक्त
    नागपुर महानगर पालिका आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंडे का तबादला, राधाकृष्णन आयुक्त
    Covid-19 : Nagpur crosses single-day death toll of Mumbai, Pune
    Covid-19 : Nagpur crosses single-day death toll of Mumbai, Pune
    मनपा राजस्व बचने सरकारी संपत्ति को किया जा रहा खाक
    मनपा राजस्व बचने सरकारी संपत्ति को किया जा रहा खाक
    COVID-19 वैक्सीन को लेकर रूस के संपर्क में भारत
    COVID-19 वैक्सीन को लेकर रूस के संपर्क में भारत
    मीडिया द्वारा ध्यान भटकाने से गरीब की मदद नहीं होगी, राहुल गांधी ने RBI रिपोर्ट पर कहा
    मीडिया द्वारा ध्यान भटकाने से गरीब की मदद नहीं होगी, राहुल गांधी ने RBI रिपोर्ट पर कहा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145