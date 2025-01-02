Commissioner Orders Audit of Slow-Moving Work at Nagpur’s Dattatraya Nagar Garden

Advertisement













Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary, along with MLA Mohan Mate, conducted an inspection of the Dattatraya Nagar Garden, popularly known as Shri Sant Dnyaneshwar Sanjeevan Samadhi Garden, in Sakkardara on Thursday (Jan 2). The garden, under development by NMC’s garden department, is being transformed into an aromatic flower garden.

The project, which began one and a half years ago, has faced delays, leading to the garden being closed to the public. Both Dr. Chaudhary and MLA Mate expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work during their visit. The Commissioner directed senior officials to conduct a third-party audit of the ongoing work and submit a detailed report. He also instructed the garden department to expedite the completion and open the garden for public use.

The slow progress of the project was previously brought to the Commissioner’s attention by MLA Mohan Mate, prompting the inspection. The garden, spread across seven acres and transferred to the NMC from Nagpur Improvement Trust, is undergoing a revamp with an investment of ₹2 crore. Five acres of the garden are being developed with fragrant flowers such as mogra, madhumalti, sonchafa, jai-jui, chameli, raatrani, parijat, and desi gulab.

During the inspection, Dr. Chaudhary directed Superintendent Engineer Manoj Talewar to conduct a thorough audit of the work through experts and submit a report. He also instructed the team to address minor repairs promptly.

The visit was attended by Additional Commissioner Smt. Anchal Goyal, Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Rathod, Garden Superintendent Amol Chourapagar, Nehru Nagar Zone Assistant Commissioner Vikas Raybole, Executive Engineer Naresh Shinganjode, Kamlesh Chavan, and local residents.

The garden, once completed, promises to be a significant recreational space for Nagpur’s residents, featuring a serene and aromatic environment.