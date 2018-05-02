Commissioner of Police bans mass gatherings, processions till Mar 19

Nagpur: Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has issued a notification banning any mass gathering, taking out procession, holding public programmes in jurisdiction of Nagpur Police Commissionerate from March 5 to 19. As Commissioner of Police is holding the charge of Inspector General of Police (IGP), the order was issued as Pragat Din of Gajanan Maharaj is observed in large scale in city by individual and social and religious organsations.

However, with sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in city, it became necessary to prevent any mass gathering least it may lead to community transmission and in that light the order to ban any mass gathering is banned. Apart from Pragat Din, further ahead on March 8 International Women’s Day is falling and for the same several social organisation plan various programmes that also see gathering of women on mass scale. That also is not allowed in current conditions.

Thereafter, from March 10 to 14, the annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Jalaluddin is celebrated at Meetha Neem Dargah, Civil Lines, and here too any gathering is disallowed. Similarly on March 11, Shab-e-Meraj is observed and Muslim brethren gather in large numbers for prayers in mosques and hence Commissioner of Police has invoke power vested with him under sec. 37 (1) (3) of Maharashtra Police Rules, 1951, and under sec. 33 (1) and sec. 36 of Maharashtra Police Rules, 19151, banning any gathering of five or more persons at one place.

Similarly, police have also banned any procession or taking out of mock funeral or burning of effigies during the said period..