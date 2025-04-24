Commissioner Acts: Officers Sacked After Crime Surge

Advertisement



Nagpur – In the wake of recent serious crimes in the city, Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal has ordered the immediate dismissal of officers from the investigation teams at Ambazari and Kapilnagar police stations. This step has been taken to maintain discipline within the police force and strengthen local crime control.

The decision came following a review meeting held on April 23, 2025. The move was prompted by a series of alarming incidents, including a murder in Kapilnagar on April 19, a murder in the Pandhrabodi area of Ambazari on March 16, and a shooting on April 15, which had sparked fear among residents.

Taking swift action, the Police Commissioner dismissed officers who were inactive or negligent in these investigations. In their place, experienced and responsible officers have been appointed.

The new officers and investigation teams will receive appropriate guidance to effectively control crime in their respective areas. The functioning of police stations will now be monitored continuously, and the Commissioner’s office has stated that strict action will continue to be taken as necessary.

