Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 58.50 from July 1, to cost Rs 1840 in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a welcome move for small businesses and the hospitality sector, oil marketing companies have once again reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders — this time by Rs 58.50, effective from July 1. The new retail price for a commercial cylinder brings much-needed relief to restaurants, hotels, and caterers already grappling with rising input costs. However, the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged, offering no immediate respite for households.

With this cut, the commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1840.50 in Nagpur.

This latest cut continues a downward trend that began earlier this year. In April, the price was reduced by Rs 41, followed by a Rs 14.50 dip in May, and a Rs 24 drop in June. With the fresh reduction in July, the cumulative relief for commercial users over four months now exceeds Rs 138.

These consistent price cuts are aimed at easing operational costs for commercial establishments that rely heavily on LPG for cooking and heating. In sectors where margins are tight and inflation bites hard, such cuts can make a significant difference.

No relief yet for domestic consumers

While commercial users are seeing repeated reductions, domestic LPG prices remain frozen. The last adjustment came on April 7, 2025, when the price of a 14.2 kg cylinder was increased by Rs 50. Since then, rates have held steady.

For many households, especially in urban areas, the unchanged prices are a mixed bag — stability is welcome, but expectations of a rollback or subsidy continue to linger.

LPG prices in India are typically revised on the first of every month, based on a combination of global crude oil rates, foreign exchange fluctuations, and logistical costs. While international markets remain volatile, oil marketing companies seem to be cushioning commercial users more actively than households at present.

Interestingly, the commercial LPG rate was increased by Rs 62 in December, and briefly reduced by Rs 7 in February. The latest downward trend reflects broader adjustments in the fuel pricing strategy– possibly influenced by falling international energy prices and efforts to support economic recovery in service sectors.

For now, commercial users can breathe a little easier. But for domestic consumers, the wait continues. The unchanged household LPG prices—unchanged since April—raise the question: Will domestic users see a similar reduction anytime soon?