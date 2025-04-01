Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 41, to cost Rs 1896 in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Oil marketing companies have announced a reduction in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 41, effective from Tuesday, April 1, 2025. In Nagpur, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1896 from today.

LPG prices vary from state to state, depending on local taxes and transportation costs. Businesses across the country will benefit from the reduced rates, though the change is marginal.

Earlier, on February 1, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 7.

Meanwhile, oil companies regularly revise LPG prices based on changes in global crude oil rates and other factors. The prices of domestic LPG cylinders, which are used for household cooking, remain unchanged in this revision.

In December, the oil companies increased the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 62. These price adjustments are expected to impact commercial establishments and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.

The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order.

This price revision will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that utilise these cylinders for daily operations. Despite the increase in commercial LPG prices, there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder rates, offering some relief to households.

