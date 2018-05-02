Comedian Bharti Singh’s husband arrested by NCB

Comedian Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Singh was arrested yesterday by the anti-drug agency following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from her house in suburban Andheri.

The NCB searched Singh’s house and office on Saturday as part of its probe into alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry.

It recovered 86.5 grams of ganja during the search, the release added.

The quantity allegedly seized from Singh’s possession is considered as ‘small quantity’ under the act, as against ‘commercial quantity’, an NCB official said.

Up to 1,000 grams of ganja is considered small quantity, which attracts jail term up to six months and/or fine of Rs 10,000.

Possession of commercial quantity — 20 kg or more — can attract up to 20 years in jail.

For the quantity in between, the punishment can be as much as 10 years in jail.