Combating the menace: NMC to slap Rs 200 fine for feeding stray dogs in public places





Nagpur: Adopting a tougher stand to curb stray dog menace in Nagpur, following the High Court’s recent order, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to slap Rs 200 fine on those feeding the stray animals in public places and also register police complaint against those who obstruct civic teams from catching such animals.

The NMC has issued a public notice asking pet lovers to refrain from feeding stray dogs in public places or be ready to cough up a fine of Rs 200. Similarly, the civic body said citizens can lodge the complaint in case they notice anyone indulging in feeding stray dogs on the streets and violating the HC order. Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B signed the public notification in this regard on Friday.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi said, citizens are troubled by the menace of stray dogs and hence those wanting to feed them should consider adopting them and ensuring they are properly cared for so that they are not the source of any trouble for others in the society.

Over the years the rise in population of stray dogs and absence of policy on sterilisation with NMC has led to cropping up of a problem of plenty which is now spiralling onto the streets. Numerous complaints have been received by the civic body about attacks on residents by stray dogs. The recent order of HC has come as a shot in the arm for NMC which has chalked out a plan to combat the menace of stray dogs. The learned Judges too did not miss the point and gave a comprehensive order on combating the menace of stray dogs. In the notice, the civic body said that as per HC, there is total ban on feeding stray dogs as they are now a big trouble for the citizens.

In the public notice, the NMC referred to the October 20 order of the Nagpur Bench of Bombay high court. The notice also stated that no person/resident of the city and adjoining areas shall feed strays/stray dogs in public places, parks, etc. As per the notice, persons who feed stray dogs should not do so at any place other than their own house. If any person is willing to feed the strays, they should first adopt the canines, bring them home, register them with the NMC or keep them in a dog shelter and then take care of vaccination, health etc, it stated.

Anyone found feeding the strays in public places in defiance of the high court order or if a complaint is received in this regard, the violators will be fined Rs200. The notice further clarified that criminal proceedings will be initiated against those obstructing the animal catchers.

Apart from the city, the people residing on the outskirts of the city too are advised to avoid feeding the stray dogs on the roads or the parks. Those citizens wishing to feed these dogs can do the same at their own places and there is no bar on the same. The HC went one step further and said people should adopt the stray dogs and register duly with the NMC. The NMC after analysing the HC order has issued directives to Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) and other staff in the field to keep an eye out for people who might take liberty and continue to feed the stray dogs. The court order also served as a directive to animal lovers who have time and again opposed the NMC move to control stray dogs.

Meanwhile, NMC has sent a proposal to Maharashtra Government seeking funds to undertake a sterilisation campaign against stray dogs with a view to control their population. Sterilisation also helps in limiting the aggressiveness in the stray dogs that is responsible for them running after the vehicles. For two wheeler riders tackling a chasing dog has always been tricky and most of the time mishaps too have occurred with riders suffering multiple fractures.

NMC has initiated steps to purchase dog vans to help catch the stray ones and take them to sterilisation centres that would be run with help of NGOs. Order for about 10 dog vans with required specification was issued by the civic body in anticipation of getting funds for its sterilisation campaign. The NMC release also referred to HC order granting liberty to civic officials to lodged police complaint if anyone obstructs the action against stray dogs.

