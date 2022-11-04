Combating drug menace: CP orders all pharmacy shops in Nagpur to install CCTVs in 3 days

Nagpur: To make the city drug-free, Operation Narco Flush Out is now being run by the Nagpur Police Department. All the criminals selling drugs are being under a close watch in the city, but the drugs sold from medical stores are also being used for intoxication, that is why now all the medical stores in the city are on the police radar.

Taking a serious note of this fact, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has ordered the pharmacy shops in Nagpur to mandatorily install CCTVs in three days as part of a move to curb the sale and purchase of narcotics.

The operators of medical stores are selling these medicines without a doctor’s prescription, that is why along with the FDA, the police are also going to monitor. All medical stores have been asked to install CCTV cameras in their establishments. They have been asked not to sell any banned drug without a prescription. Those who buy medicines will be identified with the help of CCTV cameras. It is also necessary from the point of view of security.

During a media interaction on Thursday, the Top Cop said the decision was taken post a multi-department meeting of the Narco Coordination Committee (NCORD) on November 2.

The city police chief said that the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and police stations have already given instructions to druggist associations in connection with mandatory installation of CCTVs. Pharmacy shops have been given three days to complete the procedure. Violations will result in departmental action like suspension of licences etc, he said.

He said anti-narcotics cells have been set up in all police stations and the NDPS Cell of Crime Branch has been activated to keep track of movement of narcotics via online, courier and post office routes.

Hit a century in MPDA detentions:

The CP said that to prevent crime, it is necessary to crack down on criminals, that is why preventive action on criminals is their priority. In the last 2 years, more than 100 criminals were sent to jail by detaining them under MPDA. The court and the advisory committee also recognized all the cases. Close to 100 criminals are imprisoned in the cases of MCOCA. This is the reason that the crime graph in the city has come down.

Speaking on crime figures in Nagpur, the Vidarbha’s largest city, the city police chief said there was a decline in murders in 2022, with just 53 cases being recorded against a 20-year average of 75 cases. Last year, 82 murder cases were registered. Stabbing and violent body offences have also reduced. This is due to strict policing, including invoking MPDA (Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities) Act against 100 persons. Similarly, we slapped Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 100 persons, the Commissioner informed.

Measures like identification of crime hotspots, visible policing etc have also resulted in a decline in crime in the city, he claimed. Speaking on preparations for the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly here, he said 10,000 police personnel and 500 Inspectors, Assistant Inspectors, Sub Inspectors under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners will be deployed.

