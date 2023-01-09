Cold wave in Nagpur, mercury dips further to 8 degree C

Nagpur: With clear skies and substantial gap between maximum and minimum temperature, cold wave-like conditions are prevailing in Nagpur and Vidarbha as well. All 11 districts of Vidarbha region recorded a fall in minimum temperature on Sunday. In major cities of the region, minimum temperature dipped between 2.9 degrees Celsius (Akola and Buldana) to 5.8 degrees Celsius (Gondia) as compared to the average minimum temperature.

In Nagpur, the minimum temperature was 4.9 degrees Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature was 9.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday in Nagpur. The mercury dipped further on Sunday and the minimum temperature was chilling 8 degrees Celsius. This was the season’s lowest so far. As a result, despite clear skies, people were in woollens and other winter-wear while moving out. Most preferred to enjoy the cosy warmth of their homes, having rounds of hot tea or coffee, being a Sunday.

In the evening, security guards at various under-construction sites and on duty at other vital establishments were seen lighting a bonfire to keep themselves warm. However, Nagpur was the second coldest place in Vidarbha region on Sunday. Gondia continued to be the coldest place in the region with the minimum temperature dropping from 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday to 6.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Gadchiroli and Wardha were the third coldest places with minimum temperature at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature at other places in the region was as follows: Akola — 11 degrees Celsius, Amravati — 10.4 degrees Celsius, Buldana — 11.5 degrees Celsius, Chandrapur – – 10.2 degrees Celsius, and Yavatmal — 10.7 degrees Celsius. The data for Bhandara and Washim districts was not available on the RMC-Nagpur website. Cold wave conditions are ‘very likely’ to occur ‘in isolated pockets’ in Vidarbha region on Monday.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur, no large change in minimum temperature is predicted over Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh during the next three days. Thereafter, gradual rise is expected in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the entire region.

