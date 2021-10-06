Coal scam: Mahagenco, instead of blacklisting, mulls rewarding accused transport firm M/s Kohli Roadlines with huge coal transport contract

The accused transporter Chhabinath Singh is being considered to be awarded a 4.5 lakh tonnes coal transport contract from Penganga Coal Mines

Listen to this article

Nagpur: Bizarre are the ways of Mahagenco working! The company, instead of blacklisting and punishing a scamster, has been found eulogising and rewarding the offender with moolah!!

It is pertinent to recall that a major coal scam was unearthed by MahaGenco officials at Koradi Thermal Power Station (KTPS) recently. A truck laden with pure coal from Gondegaon mine of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) meant for KTPS was diverted to a private place while another truck laden with inferior quality coal arrived at KTPS for unloading. Shockingly, both trucks were using the same number plate and GPS was also manipulated, said MahaGenco officials. After unearthing the scam, a complaint was lodged with Khaparkheda police by MahaGenco officials demanding stern action against truck transporter, security guards of KTPS and a company involved in GPS tracking of trucks.

In the FIR filed at Khaparkheda Police Station by a Mahagenco official, the accused truck owner Chhabinath Singh and his two drivers, Sanjay Shravan Sahu (Truck No. MH-22/AA 3414) and Rajan Harilal Singh (Truck No. MH-40-40/BG 0901) were booked under Sections 120(B), 419, 420, 406, 109, 34 of Indian Penal Code. The IPC sections dealth with serious crimes.

What is shocking, however, is the fact that instead of blacklisting and punishing the accused transporter Chhabinath Singh of M/s Kohli Roadlines, Mahagenco is again considering awarding the transport firm a massive 4.5 lakh tonnes Rail-cum-Road coal transportation contract despite knowing the dubious acts of the accused, according to sources. The coal is to be transported from Penganga Coal Mines to Mahagenco power plants at Koradi or Khaparkheda or any other power plant of Mahagenco.

The act of awarding the coal transport contract to the accused dubious transporter “exposes” the connivance of Mahagenco officials with the offender.

The FIR filed with Khaparkheda police clearly mentions the names of accused Chhabinath Singh of M/s Kohli Roadlines, Nagpur, Sanjay Shravan Sahu and Rajan Harilal Singh, both residents of Shiv Nagar, Ward No. 4, Kandri Kanhan, coming under Khaparkheda police jurisdiction.

FIR Cope here