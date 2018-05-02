Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Jun 18th, 2019

CMRS to Inspect Nagpur Metro Project Today Stations, Passenger Amenities to be Inspected

Nagpur: The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is all set to inspect various facets of Maha Metro Nagpur project tomorrow (19th June 2019). The 3-member team, is led by Shri Janak Kumar Garg, Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety and includes Shri K L Purthi and Shri Varun Maurya as other CMRS officials.

The two-day CMRS visit will begin tomorrow. The CMRS team will inspect track, stations, rolling stock and other related project work. While train movement has already started on the Down track between Khapri Metro Station and Sitaburdi Interchange Station, the CMRS team will inspect the Up track.

The inspection and its subsequent report, would pave way for starting of train movement on the Up track. As per scheduled program, the CMRS and officials from Maha Metro will meet at Metro House to have a brief discussion. Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit, Director (Project) Shri Mahesh Kumar, Director (Rolling Stock) Shri Sunil Mathur, Director (Finance) Shri S Sivamathan and other senior officials will be present in the meeting.

After the meeting, on Day One, the team will inspect Station Control Room (SCR), facilities for passengers in case of emergency situations. The operating staff will also give demonstration of its activities. Other facilities like smoke detection system, baggage scanner, security arrangements will also be inspected by the CMRS team.

The fire alarm system in in other areas of the station will also be judged. The Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system, lift, escalator, other essential amenities like drinking water facility and wash room will also be inspected. The Telecom Equipment Room (TER), emergency lighting system will also be checked by the team on its first day of inspection.

The team will start its inspection drive from Khapri and later on hold similar inspection at New Airport, South Airport, Airport and Sitabuldi Interchange Station. The team will also conduct inspection on the second day.

Happening Nagpur
Ancient Monuments, Well Visible @ Navegaon Khairi & Gorewada Lake
Ancient Monuments, Well Visible @ Navegaon Khairi & Gorewada Lake
Ramgarhia Forum felicitate meritorious students
Ramgarhia Forum felicitate meritorious students
Nagpur Crime News
Senior citizen relieved of booty in auto under Pratapnagar police
Senior citizen relieved of booty in auto under Pratapnagar police
Group of hooligans rob couple at knife point in Ambazari
Group of hooligans rob couple at knife point in Ambazari
Maharashtra News
७ व्या वेतनच्या पहिल्या हप्त्याची बिले स्विकारण्याची अधिसूचना तातडीने जारी करा
७ व्या वेतनच्या पहिल्या हप्त्याची बिले स्विकारण्याची अधिसूचना तातडीने जारी करा
शेतकरी आणि ओबीसी हिताचा अर्थसंकल्प
शेतकरी आणि ओबीसी हिताचा अर्थसंकल्प
Hindi News
ट्रांसपोर्ट वाहन चालकों के न्यूनतम शैक्षणिक योग्यता हटाने का निर्णय
ट्रांसपोर्ट वाहन चालकों के न्यूनतम शैक्षणिक योग्यता हटाने का निर्णय
शहर से अमूमन ग्रीन बस गायब,प्रशासन ने किया हाथ खड़े
शहर से अमूमन ग्रीन बस गायब,प्रशासन ने किया हाथ खड़े
Trending News
Govt retires Virendra Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Nagpur GST Zone on Corruption Charges
Govt retires Virendra Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Nagpur GST Zone on Corruption Charges
Summer proves deadly for ‘aquatic ecosystem’ in Nagpur
Summer proves deadly for ‘aquatic ecosystem’ in Nagpur
Featured News
Rivals thrive with ‘delivery orders’ owing to Zomato boys agitation
Rivals thrive with ‘delivery orders’ owing to Zomato boys agitation
Poor net connectivity hampering Fadnavis Govt ambitious Project to digitize schools
Poor net connectivity hampering Fadnavis Govt ambitious Project to digitize schools
Trending In Nagpur
CMRS to Inspect Nagpur Metro Project Today Stations, Passenger Amenities to be Inspected
CMRS to Inspect Nagpur Metro Project Today Stations, Passenger Amenities to be Inspected
शेतकरी आणि ओबीसी हिताचा अर्थसंकल्प
शेतकरी आणि ओबीसी हिताचा अर्थसंकल्प
परिवहन विभागाचे प्रस्तावित अंदाजपत्रक स्थायी समितीकडे सुपूर्द
परिवहन विभागाचे प्रस्तावित अंदाजपत्रक स्थायी समितीकडे सुपूर्द
शहर से अमूमन ग्रीन बस गायब,प्रशासन ने किया हाथ खड़े
शहर से अमूमन ग्रीन बस गायब,प्रशासन ने किया हाथ खड़े
आता डेटा कॉन्सेट्रेटर युनिटद्वारे वीजचोरी उघडकीस
आता डेटा कॉन्सेट्रेटर युनिटद्वारे वीजचोरी उघडकीस
शेतकऱ्यांसह दुर्बल घटकांना दिलासा देणारा अर्थसंकल्प : ऊर्जामंत्री
शेतकऱ्यांसह दुर्बल घटकांना दिलासा देणारा अर्थसंकल्प : ऊर्जामंत्री
City Police Dept dismiss constable involve in liquor smuggling
City Police Dept dismiss constable involve in liquor smuggling
Ancient Monuments, Well Visible @ Navegaon Khairi & Gorewada Lake
Ancient Monuments, Well Visible @ Navegaon Khairi & Gorewada Lake
VTA requests for Jan-Dec FY & DTC in Union Budget 2019-20
VTA requests for Jan-Dec FY & DTC in Union Budget 2019-20
जरीपटका परिसरात केला वीज बचतीचा जागर
जरीपटका परिसरात केला वीज बचतीचा जागर
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145