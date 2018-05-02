CMRS to Inspect Nagpur Metro Project Today Stations, Passenger Amenities to be Inspected

Nagpur: The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is all set to inspect various facets of Maha Metro Nagpur project tomorrow (19th June 2019). The 3-member team, is led by Shri Janak Kumar Garg, Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety and includes Shri K L Purthi and Shri Varun Maurya as other CMRS officials.

The two-day CMRS visit will begin tomorrow. The CMRS team will inspect track, stations, rolling stock and other related project work. While train movement has already started on the Down track between Khapri Metro Station and Sitaburdi Interchange Station, the CMRS team will inspect the Up track.

The inspection and its subsequent report, would pave way for starting of train movement on the Up track. As per scheduled program, the CMRS and officials from Maha Metro will meet at Metro House to have a brief discussion. Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit, Director (Project) Shri Mahesh Kumar, Director (Rolling Stock) Shri Sunil Mathur, Director (Finance) Shri S Sivamathan and other senior officials will be present in the meeting.

After the meeting, on Day One, the team will inspect Station Control Room (SCR), facilities for passengers in case of emergency situations. The operating staff will also give demonstration of its activities. Other facilities like smoke detection system, baggage scanner, security arrangements will also be inspected by the CMRS team.

The fire alarm system in in other areas of the station will also be judged. The Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system, lift, escalator, other essential amenities like drinking water facility and wash room will also be inspected. The Telecom Equipment Room (TER), emergency lighting system will also be checked by the team on its first day of inspection.

The team will start its inspection drive from Khapri and later on hold similar inspection at New Airport, South Airport, Airport and Sitabuldi Interchange Station. The team will also conduct inspection on the second day.