Published On : Mon, Dec 2nd, 2019

CM Uddhav orders review of bullet train project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he has ordered a review of all on-going development projects in the state, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

The bullet train project has faced stiff opposition from farmers and tribals whose lands are to be acquired.

“This government is of the common man. Like you asked now, yes, we will review the bullet train (project). Have I stayed the bullet train project like Aarey car shed? No, I haven’t,” he said.

The state government will also come out with a white paper on the financial condition of the state, Thackeray said.

He said the state government, which has a debt of nearly Rs five lakh crore, is firm on giving unconditional loan waivers to farmers.

The announcements came a day after the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government forged by the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress more than a month after the election results were out won the trust vote in the state assembly with the support of 169 legislators in the 288-member House.

The priorities of the previous BJP-led government in the state — in which his party was a constituent — were not “misplaced”, he said and added that there would be no vendetta politics.

