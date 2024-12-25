CM Fadnavis reveals Steel City plan for Gadchiroli, slams Congress on EVMs and Ambedkar Legacy

Advertisement













Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing the media at Nagpur’s Press Club on Christmas Day, announced a transformative plan to develop Gadchiroli as a Steel City. He emphasized that the initiative would boost economic growth not only in Gadchiroli but also in neighboring districts like Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara, and Wardha.“Making Gadchiroli a Steel City will create massive employment opportunities and drive Vidarbha’s industrial progress,” Fadnavis said.

During ‘Meet the Press’ organised by Nagpur Press Club, Fadnavis made significant announcements for Vidarbha’s development and strongly criticized the Congress over allegations of EVM tampering and its neglect of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s legacy. The event, organized by the Press Club, saw Press Club President Pradeep Maitra felicitating Fadnavis and Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Expressing his gratitude, Fadnavis thanked the media and the voters for their continuous support.

Vidarbha Development: Gadchiroli to Become a Steel City

“This initiative will create significant employment opportunities and strengthen the region’s economy. It is a crucial step toward making Vidarbha an industrial hub,” he stated.

EVM Controversy: Congress Under Fire

Addressing the controversy surrounding EVM tampering, Fadnavis launched a sharp attack on the Congress. “You can wake someone who is asleep, but not those pretending to sleep. It has already been proven that EVMs are tamper-proof. Neither the Election Commission nor any political party needs to respond to such baseless allegations,” he said. The Chief Minister demanded that the Congress apologize to the nation, calling their claims a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and undermine democratic institutions.

Ambedkar Legacy: Fadnavis Questions Congress’s Intent

Fadnavis criticized the Congress for its treatment of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, accusing the party of failing to honor his legacy. “The Congress didn’t provide even a needlepoint of land for Ambedkar statues. Their actions reflect their insecurity about Ambedkar’s growing influence and respect in society,” he remarked.

He further called out the Congress for disrespecting Ambedkar and said their indifference has alienated them from the people.

Congress’s Declining Credibility

The Chief Minister didn’t hold back while addressing the Congress’s current political scenario. He accused the party of resorting to lies and fabricated narratives to remain relevant in the political landscape. “The Congress is losing its credibility because of its divisive politics and inability to connect with the aspirations of the people,” Fadnavis asserted.