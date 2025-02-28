CM Fadnavis receives bomb threat from Pakistani number

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has received a bomb threat from a Pakistani number, prompting a swift police investigation. The threat was relayed through a WhatsApp message to the Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday, officials confirmed.

According to Mumbai Police, the sender identified himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza and threatened to target the Chief Minister. Following the alert, the Worli Police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the origins of the threat and assess its credibility.

Further investigation is underway.

This incident comes just days after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also received a death threat on February 21. Responding to the situation, Shinde downplayed the threats, stating that he had faced similar intimidation in the past, including threats from Naxalites and during the crackdown on dance bars.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police had recently arrested two individuals from Buldhana for allegedly sending an email threatening to bomb Shinde’s car. The ongoing threats have raised security concerns for the state’s top leaders, with police intensifying vigilance.

“Threats have come before too. There were many threats when the dance bar was closed. There were threats to kill me, and attempts were made, but I was not afraid. The Naxalites had threatened me, but I did not give in to their threats… I did the work of starting the first industrial project in Gadchiroli,” Shinde said.