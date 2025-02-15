CM Fadnavis, family take holy dip at Maha Kumbh Sangam

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by his wife Amruta and daughter Divija, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh. Fadnavis on Friday reached Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj to perform Aarti and Snan at the Kumbh Mela. Fadnavis congratulated CM Yogi Adityanath for ‘wonderful arrangements’ at Maha Kumbh.

Expressing joy over his visit, Fadnavis said, “I am very happy that I could attend Maha Kumbh with my family today. I congratulate Yogi ji for the wonderful arrangements made here. Every person visiting Maha Kumbh is happy. A new record is being made with the number of devotees visiting here. The world is surprised to see the management of Maha Kumbh and the number of people visiting here.”

Amruta Fadnavis also said, ” We are very happy that we are among the 50 crore people who have taken this holy dip of devotion during Maha Kumbh. I want to thank Yogi ji. We are making efforts to ensure that the next Kumbh in Nashik is also grand and has good arrangements.”

Fadnavis on Tahawwur Rana’s extradition

CM Devendra Fadnavis said Maharashtra is prepared to lodge Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in jail once he is extradited from the United States. “We kept Kasab. We can keep him (Tahawwur Rana) too,” he said.

Fadnavis further referred to the security measures implemented for Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in securing Rana’s extradition. He noted that the US had previously been reluctant to extradite Rana despite evidence linking him to the planning of the 26/11 attacks.

“The US has agreed to the extradition of the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks, Tahawwur Rana. I thank PM Modi for this… Previously, we conducted an online investigation that proved Pakistan’s involvement in the attack. He was under America’s protection, and they were not ready to extradite him. After PM Modi’s efforts, President Trump has agreed to it. I consider this a very important development,” the Maharashtra CM said.