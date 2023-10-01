“Cleanliness Drive “Swachhata Hi Seva” Organized at 73 Locations in Nagpur: One Hour, One Goal – Cleanliness”

Nagpur: In commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and as part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thousands of citizens in Nagpur came together on Sunday, October 1st, to dedicate an hour to cleanliness. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with various voluntary organizations and citizens, undertook the task of cleaning 73 significant locations in the city, including historical sites, buildings, and residential areas.

Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhary, Commissioner of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, praised the enthusiastic response of citizens during the campaign. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for cleanliness had also reached Nagpur, and citizens had actively participated in the effort to clean up the city. The success of this campaign can be attributed to the collaborative efforts of local self-help groups, residents, and over 150 voluntary organizations, along with the support of more than 20,000 citizens. Dr. Chaudhary expressed his belief that regular efforts toward cleanliness within communities would soon transform the city.

Advertisement

During the campaign, various local representatives, including MLAs Krishna Khopde, Mohan Mate, Vikas Kumbhare, former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, and former councilors, actively participated and contributed to the cause.

The campaign covered 73 different locations across the city, including prominent landmarks such as Kasturchand Park, the Main Post Office (GPO), Shrimant Maharani Satikashi Bai Saheb Bhosale Rajghat, Gandhi Sagar Lake, Chacha Nehru Garden, Bharat Mata and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Gardens on CA Road, Sonegaon Lake, Sakardara Square, Tiranga Square, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Railway Station, Dr. Ambedkar Udyan Vaishali Nagar, and the Municipal Corporation Headquarters. These locations saw active participation from over 150 voluntary organizations and the coordinated efforts of more than 20,000 citizens, all working together for cleanliness.

The campaign also received support from local schools, colleges, and student organizations, including the active participation of MLA Vikas Kumbhare, former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner Smt. Pushpagandha Bhagat, and various students from different schools.

The campaign extended to various zones across Nagpur, with the central area including the participation of the Regional Office of the Central Bureau of Communication, who contributed to the cleanliness drive at Gandhi Sagar Lake and Chacha Nehru Garden. The campaign also saw the active involvement of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, where approximately 350 students and members of the Lions Club joined hands to support the cause.

In Dharampeth Zone, historical Kasturchand Park witnessed the participation of Wing Commander VK Garg, Assistant Commissioner Shri Prakash Warade, and Nagpur@2025’s Malhar Deshpande, Praveen Singh, Sandeep Agrawal, and Matrix Warriors’ Nandini Mendhjoge, among others, who actively contributed to the cleanliness drive.

The Main Post Office (GPO) saw the participation of office employees, Municipal Transport Service staff, and members of the Tejaswini Mahila Manch. The headquarters of Nagpur Municipal Corporation also witnessed the active participation of the Fire Department staff.

The campaign was organized at various locations across the city, with the support and involvement of Green Vigil Foundation, Center for Sustainable Development, Nagpur@2025, Tejaswini Mahila Manch, Market Association, Leader Club, King Cobra, Tajuddin Baba Trust, Lotus Organization, Kalpavriksha Tree Foundation, AYJNISHD, SHGSS, SHGJS, and Gurudwara Team.

Students from different schools, along with students from Nagpur Municipal Corporation schools, actively participated in the campaign, wearing the attire of Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders. Students from various colleges affiliated with Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University and students from NCSS also enthusiastically contributed to the cleanliness drive.

This extensive campaign brought together the entire community, including residents, organizations, and students, in a united effort to make Nagpur a cleaner and more vibrant city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement