Cleanliness Drive carried out by Nagpur Vidyapith Shikshan Manch

Nagpur: Giving a spontaneous response to the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, Nagpur Vidyapith Shikshan Manch affiliated to Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), conducted a cleanliness drive by considering collective responsibility. Cleanliness drive is a mission wherein every citizens have involved themselves in this noble cause. Shikshan Manch has also shown alacrity to undertake the drive as per the organization’s capability. With its members and office-bearers, the Shikshan Manch made its members understand the magnitude and gravity of the cleanliness drive.

Taking into account the presence of its members in Nagpur city and Bhandara, Gondiya and Wardha, the Shikshan Manch informed all the members and asked them to initiate the action in this regard.

Dr Sanjay Dudhe ( pro-vice Chancellor, RTMNU,Nagpur) was special presence of the cleanliness drive

The cleanliness drive was carried out in the presence of the president of Vidyapith Shikshan Manch Dr Kalpana Pande, Dr Satish Chafle, general secretary, senate member Dr Yogesh Bhute, Dr Ratiram Choudhary, Dr Tushar Shende, Dr Deshpande, Dr Manish Vyas, Dr Ashish Tiple, Dr Tushar Chaudhary, Dr Dipak Dharne, Dr Narayan Mahajan, Dr Kishor Netam, Dr Kishor Dhole and Dr Nilesh Rarokar were prominently present.

