CBSE Class 12 Board exam results declared, 92.71% students pass

Nagpur: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results for Class 12 Board examinations. The pass percentage this year touched 92.71 percent.

All the candidates can check their CBSE 12th Result 2022 for term 2 Board examinations on the official websites – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. To check the CBSE 12th Result 2022 quickly, students need to type their roll number and other details on the official website of CBSE.

Around 16 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 12 Term 1 and Term 2 examinations. The exams were conducted in offline mode for Term 2 from April 26, 2022 to June 15, 2022.

The results have been announced after the Education Minister had said that there will be no delay in the announcement. Earlier, CBSE had asked colleges and universities to put a hold on their admissions process in order to make way for the CBSE students.

Students can also check CBSE Results online on DigiLocker by logging into their accounts.

The CBSE final mark sheet has been prepared on the basis of weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022. The scorecard contains details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams.

The CBSE conducted the exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. CBSE term 1 board exams held in November-December 2021, were conducted for multiple-choice questions, while the term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and were held in April-May 2022. The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or essential repeat.

