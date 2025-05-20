Class 11 admissions to begin in Maharashtra from May 21, last day May 28

Advertisement





Nagpur: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department is going to commence the admission process for Class 11 (First Year Junior College) 2025 for the academic year 2025 from tomorrow, May 21 at 11 am, and the registration will close on May 28, 2025, at 6 pm. Students can register and fill out applications during this time online, along with a list of desired junior colleges.

Every applicant has to choose minimum one junior college and maximum ten as part of the preference list. To access the application portal and other suitable information, students are requested to access the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Before the actual registration, there is a practice session going on from May 19 (11:00 am) to May 20 (6:00 pm). This is purely for familiarisation with the application procedure, and any information filled during this period will be wiped clean at midnight on May 20. Students have to do a new registration from May 21 for their applications to be valid.

Gold Rate 20 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,400/- Gold 22 KT 86,900/- Silver/Kg 95,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This year, the FYJC admission process will account for 20,43,254 seats available in 9,281 junior colleges in Maharashtra. The stream-wise seat allocation consists of 8,52,206 seats in Science, 5,40,312 seats in Commerce, and 6,50,682 seats in the Arts stream.

2.14 lakh Class 11 seats are up for grabs in Nagpur Division:

In the six districts of Nagpur division, around 2.14 lakh Class 11 seats are up for grabs but only 1.32 lakh students cleared SSC (Class 10) here. The almost 90,000 excess seats are unlikely to be filled up even after taking into account students moving in from CBSE or from other divisions or even state.

The online admission system, which rolls in from May 21 (Wednesday), will for the first time ever bring to fore the stark reality of ‘excess’ Class 11 seats in not only Nagpur division, but also entire state.

Till last year, vacancy data was available only for certain cities, including Nagpur. For the 2024-25 academic session, Nagpur had just over 22,000 vacant seats out of a total of around 55,000.

Key dates

· Practice Registration (data will be deleted after 6 pm): May 19 – May 20

· Registration Window: May 21 – May 28 (till 6 pm)

· Provisional Merit List: May 30 at 11 am

· Grievance and Correction Window: May 30 – June 1 (till 4 pm)

· Final Merit List: June 3 at 4 pm

· Admission Allocation Based on Merit: June 5

· List of Allotted Colleges: June 6 at 10 am

· Document Upload: June 6 – June 12 (11 am to 6 pm)

· Vacant Seats for Round 2: June 14 at 10 pm

· Quota Admissions (In-house, Management, Minority): Starting June 6

Seat capacity in Nagpur division: Nagpur: 2,14,395 Arts: 76,395 Commerce: 38,830 Science: 99,170.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website for Maharashtra Class 11 Admission 2025 at https://mahafyjcadmissions.in/

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the home screen (to activate on May 21, 2025)

Step 3: Choose the preferred stream

Step 4: Upload all the required documents and fill in the requested information

Step 5: Track the merit list and college allotment on the official portal

Advertisement

Advertisement