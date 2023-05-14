Clash between Two Groups Turns Violent in Akola; Section 144 Imposed

A clash between two groups over a minor dispute turned violent in the Old City police station area of Maharashtra’s Akola on Saturday evening, police said. A video purportedly showed two groups pelting stones and creating a ruckus on the streets. Police said the mob damaged some vehicles as well.

The chaos prompted the administration to issue prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC. “Following the violent clashes Section 144 has been imposed in the city,” news agency ANI quoted Akola Collector Neema Arora as saying.

Advertisement

According to an ANI report, a large crowd staged a march outside the Old City police station after the violent incident. Sources said the mob damaged some vehicles in the area and the police had to use force to bring the situation under control.

Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge ensured that the situation is currently under control. “Section 144 Prohibition Order has been imposed in Akola city on the order of District Collector,” he said. The reason behind the clash is not clear at the moment. More details are awaited.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement