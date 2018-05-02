Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Claiming to be framed, one accused in Ambazari extortion case attempts suicide

    Nagpur: Confusions continue to surround the alleged extortion case under Ambazari police, as Lalchand Virbhav Motwani (32), one of three accused reportedly attempted suicide, claiming that he has been framed in this connection by the complainant, Pankaj Prafulkumar Bhansali (48), following a property dispute.

    In his suicide note, Motwani who owns Sahil Opticals has alleged that Bhansali had broke the shop agreement clause and was forcing me to move out. However, when Motwani resisted, Bhansali used his high-profile sources to frame him in an alleged extortion case. Following which he has left with no option but to take the extreme step.

    It is likely to mention that, Accused Motwani, resident of Flat No. 801, Majestic Heights and his accomplices are prime accused under Koradi and Ambazari police station for forcefully occupying a property.

    According to police sources, Pankaj Prafulkumar Bhansali (48), a resident of Ramdaspeth, owns a flat No. 86 at Socrates Apartment in Gandhi Nagar under Ambazari Police station. Between April and September, the accused reportedly broke into his flat and sought ₹ 80 lakh from the complainant. Following which Bansali approached Ambazari police station and lodged a complaint.

    Ambazari police have booked Lalchand Virbhav Motwani (32), Sameer Sharma and, Rakesh Ranjan (35), resident of Dharampeth for allegedly breaking into a flat located in Gandhi Nagar and demanding ₹ 80 lakh extortion from the middle aged owner between April 4 and September 11, this year.

    Cops had booked the accused trio under Sections 384, 452, 323, 504, 596, 34 of the IPC. However, failed to made any arrest on the pretext of on going probe.

