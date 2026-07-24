CJI Surya Kant Clarifies ‘Cockroach’ Remark, Says Comments Were Misquoted

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New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has clarified that his recent remarks, which sparked widespread debate on social media and in political circles, were misquoted and taken out of context.

Addressing the controversy, the Chief Justice stated that media reports suggesting he had refused to entertain a petition related to alleged police action against student protesters were inaccurate. He emphasized that no such petition had been formally filed before the Supreme Court, leaving no occasion for the Court to refuse its listing.

The clarification comes amid heightened attention over the CJI’s earlier “cockroach” remark, which had generated criticism and political reactions. Explaining his position, the CJI said his oral observations had been incorrectly reported and urged caution in the interpretation and publication of courtroom proceedings.

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He also expressed concern over what he described as “reckless” reporting, stressing that judicial observations should not be presented out of context, as doing so can create unnecessary public confusion and misrepresent the Court’s proceedings.

The controversy has fueled extensive discussions across political and legal circles, with various groups reacting to the reported remarks. The Chief Justice’s clarification is expected to put to rest speculation regarding the Supreme Court’s position on the matter.

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The development underscores the importance of accurate reporting of judicial proceedings, particularly when oral observations made during court hearings are involved.

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