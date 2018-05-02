City’s Yeshwant Stadium to get facelift, to have seating capacity of 20,000: Dr Raut

Nagpur: The Nagpur Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut on Monday said that a magnificent facelift will be given to the city’s Yeshwant Stadium. “The stadium will be made the state-of-the-art one with seating capacity of 20,000. It will have other features like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak, commercial complex, museum, guest house and adequate parking space,” the Minister stated after presiding over a review meeting held at Divisional Commissionerate here.

The meeting was also attended by MLC Abhijit Wanjari, Divisional Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar, District Collector Ravindra Thakre, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, and officials of NMC and Nagpur Improvement Trust.

The Guardian Minister further said that a proposal for Yeshwant Stadium renovation project has been submitted to the State Government. “I shall follow up the proposal that includes construction of a state-of-the-art stadium with seating capacity of 20,000.

The renovation project includes state-of-the-art stadium as well as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak, commercial complex, museum, guest house and parking space. A presentation about the project was made in the meeting. The total area of the project is four lakh sq mtr. The project will be on Government land, which was leased out to NMC since 1970 and is in occupation of NMC. Dr Raut said that the proposal for renovation was given to Nagpur Metro and a proposal in this regard was sent to the Government. He assured to follow up the proposal with the Government for release of funds for the project, after making a presentation before the Chief Minister. The Minister asked the officials concerned to consult the elected representatives and expedite the work on the project. He directed the Municipal Commissioner to study the proposal. For construction, he said, proposals should be invited from NIT and NMC too.

Dr Raut also chaired another meeting held for the constitution of Tajbagh Dargah Committee, which comes under the State Government. The District Judge has been appointed on the committee and has all powers, said District Collector Ravindra Thakre. Dr Raut asked the officials to scrutinise the Government Resolution and other relevant documents regarding constitution of the committee and submit a proposal to the Government at the earliest. The officials informed him that a fund of Rs 103 crore was spent so far on the project and Rs 29 crore was not received from the District Planning Committee.



