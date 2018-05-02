Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jun 26th, 2019

City’s Sakshi Fulzele to represent India in ‘Thailand Open Karate-Do Championship 2019’

Nagpur: Sakshi Sanjay Fulzele (16) is all set to shine at ‘Thailand Open Karate-Do Championship 2019’ organized at Huamark Indoor Stadium, Bangkok (Thailand) between July 10 and 14 this year.

Sakshi will represent Indian team in junior category i.e. 16-17 year in individual Kumite and Kata. Similarly, her coach Hanshi Dr Zakir Khan is all set to debut as an official referee of Indian delegation to participate in the same event.

Sakshi and Zakir had marked their presence in total 104 members of Indian squad comprising 94 players and 10 referees who are set to participate in this event.

Both will leave for Bangkok on July 9.

