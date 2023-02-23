City’s Juveria Ali bags Silver Medal in Maharashtra State Level Fencing Competition

Nagpur: Juveria Ali , student of Heritage International School participated in the State Level Fencing Competition in Bhandara on 22 Feb.

In a team event of Fencing – Saber category, Nagpur city’s Juveria Ali along with 3 girls from Bhandara district , Parthvi Humne, Liza Maske and Sanjvi Patil defeated teams of Aurangabad by 15-9 and Nashik by 5-1 in Quarter finals and Semi finals respectively and entered into Finals to play with the team from Mumbai.

It was a very close match between Mumbai and Nagpur , the final score being 15 – 12 The state level fencing competition was conducted by School Games Federation of India ( SGFI ) , Mr.Mohammad Shoaib , the joint secretary of Maharashtra State Fencing Association was amongst the dignitaries present in the event.Juveria Ali credits her success to Heritage International School and her coach Mr.Tanmay Savarkar.

