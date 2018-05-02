City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC

Citizens to get water supply every alternate days as rain plays truant

Nagpur: With rain playing hide and seek, restricted water supply stares faces of citizens. The scanty rainfall has put the Nagpur Municipal Corporation in dilemma of sorts.

On July 15 last, the Ruling Party Leader Sandeep Joshi and Water Works Committee Chairman Pintu Zalke had announced that due to sinking levels in water supplying bodies, the NMC had decided to curtail water supply for three days – Wednesday (July 17), Friday (July 19) and Sunday (July 21). The next course of action was to be decided regarding cut in water supply for more days in a meeting on Monday. Subsequently, meeting was held today attended by officials, office-bearers and representatives of Orange City Water (OCW). The meeting decided to supply water every alternate days for next one month.

Interacting with media persons after the meeting, Deputy Mayor Deepraj Pardikar, Standing Committee Chairman Pradeep Pohane and Water Works Committee Chairman Pintu Zalke said that today’s meeting discussed all angles threadbare about water supply in future. “Because of scanty rains last week water, the situation on water supply front remains the same. Hence city will be supplied water every alternate days for next month i.e. till August 22.

A review of the situation will be done every week. If city receives good rains, then regular supply could be considered. Moreover, during the cut in water supply, no water will be supplied by tankers also. Water supply to swimming pools will also be disconnected till the situation improves. As the NMC resorted to restricted water supply, the storage position was good hence no need was felt to draw water from ‘dead stock’, they said.

According to sources, as was done in the last week, there will be regular water supply on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Water cut will be implemented on Wednesdays Fridays and Sundays Though Nagpur city had received a good rainfall in the past few days, it was not the case with catchment area of Totladoh reservoir on Pench river.