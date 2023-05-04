City Survey officer in ACB net in Nagpur for Rs 5000 bribe

Nagpur: An officer of the City Survey Department in Nagpur was arrested on Wednesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths conducted the operation at the City Survey Office in the Administrative Building No. 1 in Civil Lines, leading to the arrest of the official.

The arrested official was identified as Prakash Balkrishna Nindekar (46), and was a Conservator (Land Survey). According to ACB, Nindekar was caught red-handed accepting a bribe to manipulate a land title document. The complainant wanted to name himself on the ownership document of his parents’ house. He applied to the City Survey Office. Nindekar had asked for a bribe of Rs 5,000 to make the necessary changes. The youth promptly filed a complaint with the ACB, which led to the trap to catch Nindekar red-handed.

An offence under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered by Sadar Police against Prakash Nindekar.

Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Rahul Maknikar, Additional Superintendent of Police Madhukar Geete, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahesh Chate, Anamika Mirzapure, the action was carried out by Police Inspector Praveen Lakde and staff including Sarang Balpande, Geeta Chaudhary, Ashu Srirame, Karuna Sahare, Asmita Meshram and Amol Bhakte.

