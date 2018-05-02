City social worker reminisces light moments on 26/11 hero’s birth anniversary

Nagpur : City social worker Soumyajit Thakur and members of Abeger Proyas organisation extended heartiest greetings to highly decorated Indian Navy Officer and marathon runner Praveen Kumar Teotia, a veteran of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Thakur reminisced the light moments spent with Teotia during last year’s Nagpur Marathon and recollected his humble and helpful nature during the interaction.

Members of the organisation have recently carried out noteworthy humanitarian and relief work like food provision to needy persons coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown, organising regular blood donation camps and extending financial assistance to needy patients in Nagpur and in Northern Bengal.