Nagpur: In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage among residents, a serving police constable is among four persons arrested for an attempted kidnapping of a young woman from her home in the Lakadganj Police Station area of Nagpur.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as:

Adnan Ayesha Khan , resident of Rajat Heights, Koradi Naka

, resident of Rajat Heights, Koradi Naka Maj Ahmed Khan , resident of Jaffer Nagar

, resident of Jaffer Nagar Mudtasir Sheikh and Mohsin Khan, both from Palotti Nagar, Gorewada Ring Road

Notably, Mohsin Khan is a constable with the Nagpur City Police, currently posted at the police headquarters.

The girl, who works at a company in MIHAN, reportedly met Adnan during her job. Adnan developed a one-sided obsession and began harassing her. On Sunday evening, Adnan arrived at her residence with the three others. When her brother opened the door, the group forcibly pushed their way into the house.

The victim’s mother tried to intervene but was misbehaved with. The accused attempted to abduct the girl while impersonating police officers. However, the commotion drew the attention of nearby residents, who quickly gathered and managed to catch Adnan on the spot. The other three accused fled the scene.

Following a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, police registered a case and launched a manhunt. All three absconding accused were arrested later. During investigation, police confirmed that Mohsin Khan is an active constable in the city police.

The incident has stirred strong reactions from the public, with residents demanding strict action, especially against the police constable involved.

A senior police official confirmed that further investigation is underway and departmental action against Constable Mohsin Khan is likely.