Citizenship Amendment Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

Citizenship Amendment Bill tabled in the Lok Sabha. The bill (CAB) seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there. The BJP has issued a a three-line whip to all its lawmakers to be present in Parliament from Monday to Wednesday.

The Citizenship Act, 1955 regulates who may acquire Indian citizenship and on what grounds.

According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.