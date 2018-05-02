Citizens appealed not to crowd Sub Registrar office for registry

Nagpur: In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the State Government has extended concession in Stamp Duty from time to time. Accordingly, there is a possibility of people crowding the office of Sub Registrar for the registry of documents before March 31, 2021. Taking note of this, the District Collector and the District Registrar have appealed to the citizens not crowd at the office of Sub Registrar for registry of documents at corona time. Documents that have to be mandatorily registered, could be presented within four months from the date of their execution.

The Stamp Duty on transfer and sale agreement documents has been reduced by two percent during the period beginning from September 1 to December 2020. Similarly, Stamp Duty on purchases during the period beginning from January 1 to March 31, 2021, has been reduced by one and half percent.

The Village Development Department has reduced the one percent cess levied on property to zero percent for period from September to December and half percent for period from January 1 to March 31, 2020.

Since the concession in Stamp Duty is till March 31, people in rural areas are likely to throng 12 offices of Sub Registrar for availing the benefit. In view of this, the District Collector and the District Registrar have said that the documents that have to be mandatorily registered, could be presented within four months from the date of their execution.